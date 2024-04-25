Former champion missing from WWE Draft pool; hasn’t been seen in 6 months

The WWE Universe is buzzing in a major way today after the talent pools and updated rules for the 2024 Draft were announced. One fan-favorite multi-time champion apparently will not be part of this year's draft.

Nikki Cross has not wrestled since the RAW Battle Royal on November 6, 2023. She's made a few minor appearances, such as when she discreetly watched Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla from the RAW entrance area back in January. The Scottish Superstar also appeared at WWE Community events during WrestleMania XL Weekend.

It was recently confirmed by PWInsider Elite that Cross is still very much with the company, and has been a regular at TV tapings. However, the WWE Draft pools for Friday and Monday were released today, and the former Women's Champion was missing from it.

Cross's Draft status then became a trending topic on X this afternoon. It's still possible that the former Women's Tag Team Champion will be featured as a supplemental pick if they go that route this year as they have before.

The Bloodline and the WWE Draft

World Wrestling Entertainment will hold night one of the 2024 Draft this Friday on SmackDown in Cincinnati, Ohio. The annual roster shake-up will then wrap on Monday's RAW in Kansas City, Missouri.

One of the biggest questions going into the Draft is what will happen with The Bloodline. There was some speculation on why Jimmy Uso was not included in the talent pools, and now it's been revealed that he is injured.

Roman Reigns is currently on a hiatus and his Draft status has been speculated on for a few weeks now. WWE confirmed today that the Head of The Table is eligible to be drafted on Friday's SmackDown. Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Paul Heyman were listed next to Reigns. Former Bloodline member Jey Uso is also in Friday's pool.

Jacob Fatu was expected to debut with his family members during the upcoming Draft TV shows, but those plans have reportedly been nixed. A backstage update on The Bloodline released today noted that there is an angle planned for The Samoan Werewolf.

