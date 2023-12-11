Former Intercontinental Champion sends bone-chilling warning to Goldberg following his return outside WWE

Goldberg may have stepped away from pro wrestling since parting ways with WWE last year, but he continues to make public appearances.

Da Man made his presence known at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the NFL game between Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The former Universal Champion, who played football for the Atlanta Falcons from 1992-94, speared a fan wearing a Tom Brady jersey. The Falcons mascot then gave WWE Hall of Famer a custom belt. Goldberg would then take the mic and utter his famous catchphrase, "Who's Next?"

Soon after, the former Intercontinental Champion Ryback took to his official X handle to send a stern message to The Myth. The controversial star asserted that Goldberg wouldn't be able to spear him if the two behemoths came face-to-face someday:

"He could never do that to me, ever! Ryback Rules! #Hungry"

For those unaware, Ryback has continued to call out Goldberg in recent months, asking the stalwart to step out of his supposed retirement for a match against him. The WCW legend has remained tight-lipped on the matter, though he has previously expressed his desire to do a retirement tour.

Goldberg is still one of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling today. Earlier this year, Tony Khan confirmed talks with the veteran, but no such deal has come to fruition yet.

Will Goldberg join AEW?

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long tipped Da Man to join All Elite Wrestling if Tony Khan offers him the 'right money.'

"Bill is a guy that's been around this business a long time," Long said. "He listened, he learned a lot from Bret Hart about working with him for a while, so I think if they can come up with something for Bill in AEW, I don't know whether he's under contract to WWE or not, but you know everybody got a price, man. I think if they offered Bill the right money, he may make an appearance. What has he got to lose? Why not?"

Wardlow, who has drawn comparisons to The Myth, has hinted at the idea of a match against the 56-year-old WWE Hall of Famer. It will be interesting to see if Bill signs with All Elite Wrestling or returns to the Stamford-based promotion for his last hurrah next year.

