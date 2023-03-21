Former top WWE star considered quitting after getting bullied by the locker room

Former WWE Superstar & current AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) once considered quitting Vince McMahon's promotion after getting bullied by the locker room.

After competing for several years on the European independent circuit, Saraya signed with WWE in 2011. The 30-year-old was assigned to the company's developmental promotion at the time, FCW. She spent a year there before the promotion got rebranded into NXT.

Despite Saraya becoming a top star in the Stamford-based company later in her career, the former Divas Champion was bullied earlier during her time in FCW, as she revealed in a recent WWE Biography episode.

"I came in with previous wrestling experience and some of the girls were intimidated by that... The only person that was nice to me was Summer Rae... I remember they used to throw my **** out of the locker room... they told me I had to do my stuff in the shower and they were just awful," she said.

Saraya's father disclosed that his daughter considered quitting several times during her first few months in FCW.

"I remember calling my mom and dad for like three or four months and I was crying my eyes out," said Saraya. "These phone calls were really frequent at the start until she settled in. Many times she wanted to come home. All I'm saying is 'give it time, it's your big moment. They're gonna test you,'" Paige's father added.

𝔏𝔞 𝔇𝔦𝔞𝔟𝔩𝔞 𝔊 @LaDiablaG_ I still would LOVE to know what happen with Paige and Summer Rae’s friendship? They were literally best friends back in FCW/NXT/Main roster in the beginning. I still would LOVE to know what happen with Paige and Summer Rae’s friendship? They were literally best friends back in FCW/NXT/Main roster in the beginning. https://t.co/Up2o9P80mG

Why did Saraya get fined by AEW? Check out the details here.

The former WWE Divas Champion finally stood up for herself

After several months of being mistreated by the FCW women's locker room, Saraya finally decided to stand up for herself.

During her biography episode, the former Divas Champion revealed that she once issued a clear warning to her co-workers. It was enough for them to stop bullying her.

"I remember kicking the door down one day and I was like, 'I'll beat your a** if you touch my sh*t again. And then they stopped," Saraya said.

AJ @aj_autograph @anthonyvito8 @William26494195 @Saraya I got her to sign it when she was still in FCW. With the full Paige signature. @anthonyvito8 @William26494195 @Saraya I got her to sign it when she was still in FCW. With the full Paige signature. https://t.co/yWLunslO9F

Saraya sent a message to Bayley on her 10-year anniversary in the Stamford-based company. Check it out here.

Please credit WWE Biography and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes