Former WWE champion pushes for John Cena to team with surprise star upon return

A former World Heavyweight Champion has made an interesting suggestion for a tag team partner for John Cena upon his return tonight on WWE SmackDown.

The Cenation Leader made a surprising appearance on July 1st at WWE Money in the Bank. He suggested that the company should bring WrestleMania to London and was interrupted by Grayson Waller. The Australian star talked some trash and was on the receiving end of an Attitude Adjustment for his troubles.

There have been rumors about what the company has planned for the veteran during his return. WresteVotes claimed that WWE is planning on having Cena host Payback tomorrow night in Pittsburgh. Insider account WRKD Wrestling disclosed that the company has discussed a rivalry between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

A former champion has suggested an interesting tag team for Cena when he returns tonight on SmackDown. Dolph Ziggler took to Twitter to claim that he wants to see R-Truth team up with Cena on the blue brand moving forward.

WWE RAW star on facing John Cena at Superstar Spectacle

WWE will be coming to India on September 8th for the Superstar Spectacle event.

Superstar Spectacle will take place on September 8th at the G.M.C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India. The event will not be televised, but John Cena is scheduled to be in action. Cena will

team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to battle Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Speaking to KhelNow in a recent interview, Ludwig Kaiser praised Cena and noted that it is an incredible opportunity for him to wrestle the legend at Superstar Spectacle.

“Obviously, I mean John Cena is one of the absolute all-time greats. It is so very special to me to, you know, to get the opportunity to step on the battle against him. Not to forget Seth Rollins, World Heavyweight Champion, it is such a perfect match and a very special opportunity for myself," said Kaiser.

John Cena challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Theory emerged victorious in the match but was unable to capitalize on the momentum following WWE's biggest show of the year and has since dropped the title to Rey Mysterio. It will be interesting to see if Cena and Theory renew their rivalry on SmackDown in the weeks ahead.

