Former WWE Champion sends 8-word message to Edge following major event on SmackDown

Sheamus recently took to Instagram to send a message to Edge following their match last Friday on WWE SmackDown.

Edge's contract with the Stamford-based company will reportedly expire next month. Last Friday, The Rated R Superstar squared off against Sheamus in his final bout on his current deal. After defeating The Celtic Warrior, The Hall of Famer addressed the crowd in Toronto off-air, disclosing that it was the last time he would wrestle in his hometown.

The leader of The Brawling Brutes recently took to his Instagram stories to post a video of him giving Edge his shillelagh as a sign of respect after their bout. He captioned the video with a message to the Hall of Famer, who could possibly be retiring.

"May the road rise to meet you @edgeratedr," he wrote.

What did WWE Hall of Famer Edge say about his future?

While Edge made it clear his match against Sheamus was the last on his current WWE contract, The Rated R Superstar addressed his future in an interview with SPORTSNET's FAN Morning Show ahead of the bout.

The WWE Hall of Famer disclosed that he wants to "collect myself" and "take a big old deep breath" and decide what he wants to do, revealing that he does not yet have a clear answer regarding his wrestling future.

"I really want to collect myself after this, then take a big old deep breath and decide what that is. My contract is up at the end of September. This is my last contracted match, so I have a lot of decisions to make, but I can't do it now. I almost gotta see how Friday goes, in a weird way, and I know that's not a clear answer, but I don't have it yet."

