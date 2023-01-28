Former WWE RAW Women's Champion will win the Royal Rumble match, according to Booker T

WWE Hall of Famer and current NXT color commentator Booker T believes Rhea Ripley will win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match.

The Nightmare joined the main roster in 2021 after spending a few successful years in NXT UK and NXT. She has since won the RAW Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Titles.

The Judgment Day member is now one of the most popular stars in the Stamford-based company. Hence, several fans have expressed their desire to see her win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match.

On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T predicted that Ripley would win this year's Women's Royal Rumble bout.

"It's gonna be The Rip, Rhea Ripley. It's time for The Rip to get that push. It's time for The Rip to come out of that shadow of the women, you know. And I think, you know, being able to just sit back in the wings, watch and wait, you know, with The Judgment Day as of late, it's given her a little bit of time to get that hunger back to go out there and really take control of that women's division. Like, I really think she can. I really think Rhea Ripley is the future of the women's division," he said. [46:18 - 46:50]

Rhea Ripley made a bold proclamation about the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match. Check out her comments here.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair also wants Rhea Ripley to win the Royal Rumble match

Over the past few years, Rhea Ripley has participated in three Women's Royal Rumble matches. She entered at No. 16 last year and lasted over 30 minutes before getting eliminated by Charlotte Flair.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair expressed his desire to see Ripley win this year's Women's Royal Rumble match.

"Yeah, I had a nice talk with her too. I hope that Rhea Ripley wins. Which is not saying anything negative about the other girls. After all, you have to always be careful when you like say that but I like Rhea, I always have, and she's, God she's so respectful and so nice. I think it's her time. I like the faction she's in but I think she's ready to roll by herself too," he said. [49:04 - 49:30]

Rhea Ripley prepared for the Royal Rumble with a fellow WWE Superstar. Check out the video here.

Please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Take a look at the ten worst booking mistakes in WWE Royal Rumble history:

John Cena's dad wants his son to have a massive match at WrestleMania. He spoke about it right HERE

Poll : 0 votes