Former WWE star claims The Wyatt Family storyline was originally his idea

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recently claimed that The Wyatt Family storyline was originally his idea.

Dupree signed with the Stamford-based company in 2002. He spent about five years as an active competitor, during which he held the WWE Tag Team Championship and the World Tag Team Championship. However, the 39-year-old requested his release and left the company in July 2007.

During the latest episode of Cafe de Rene, a fan asked Dupree if WWE had given any of his storyline ideas to anyone else.

"Yeah, the Devil's Rejects storyline which basically turned into The Wyatts. [Oh, really?] Yep. And then remember Charlie Haas' thing where you imitate guys? Yep, when you imitate different wrestlers and then blow up, that was my idea too. I probably pitched more where they gave it to other people," he said. [49:00 - 49:23]

Rene Dupree claims a 9-time champion "buried" his co-workers. Check out his comments here.

Would Rene Dupree return to WWE?

Since leaving the Stamford-based company in 2007, Rene Dupree has been an active competitor on the independent circuit. He also wrestled for All Japan Pro Wrestling.

He last competed in July 2022 when he teamed up with Anthony Greene, El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Simon Gotch & Stallion Rogers to defeat Daiki Inaba, Kazushi Sakuraba, Kinya Okada, Masaaki Mochizuki & Shuhei Taniguchi at a NOAH event.

On a previous episode of Cafe de Rene, the former World Tag Team Champion addressed the possibility of returning to WWE.

"If they would call, I'd listen but don't expect me to show up begging for a job, But if the right person would call don't send one of your producers like you did last time right? If the son-in-law were to call me personally, yeah, I would listen," Dupree said.

Rene Dupree recently slammed Triple H and called him a "d*ck." Check out his comments here.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes