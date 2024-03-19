Former WWE star takes brutal shot at Liv Morgan

A former WWE star has taken a brutal shot at Liv Morgan today on social media. The RAW star returned as the final entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year.

Liv Morgan went on hiatus from the company for several months before returning at the Royal Rumble in January. She made it to the final two in the match but was eliminated by Bayley. Morgan also made it to the final two stars in the Women's Elimination Chamber match but was defeated by Becky Lynch. Val Venis, the former superstar who used to come to the ring with a towel around his waist, took a shot at Morgan on social media today.

Val Venis took to social media to address a post from Morgan supporting abortion in 2022. Venis blasted the former SmackDown Women's Champion for not being against abortion and called her a "clueless bimbo."

You can check out Val Venis' post by clicking here.

"SHOCKED! @YaOnlyLivvOnce is another clueless bimbo on a media platform. Nothing turns a beautiful woman into a gross, disgusting, and ugly woman than finding out she supports MURDERING unborn babies! I fixed her tweet for accuracy. Please consider donating to http://preborn.com. preborn helps confused women see and hear their own babies growing in their womb. Preborn saves lives," he wrote.

Since her return, Morgan has been focused on getting revenge on Rhea Ripley, who took her out last July.

WWE star claims Liv Morgan refused to join The Judgment Day

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has disclosed that Liv Morgan refused to join The Judgment Day despite being asked several times.

In a fan Q&A session conducted by Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rhea Ripley was asked if The Judgment Day ever tried to recruit the 29-year-old. The Eradicator shared that she asked Morgan to join the heel faction several times but was turned down.

"You know, I've put the offer out to Liv before, and she's denied it every single time. so I think that's more of a Liv Morgan question than a Rhea Ripley question because I have tried, but she is really stubborn," said Ripley.

Morgan claimed she had been on a "revenge tour" since returning to WWE, but things have not gone as planned. As of now, the former champion is not scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 40.

Poll : Have you been disappointed by Liv Morgan's return so far? Yes No 6 votes View Discussion