Former WWE Superstar produced The Bloodline's attack on SmackDown

Former WWE Superstar Jamie Noble produced The Bloodine's segments on this week's SmackDown from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

The Bloodline was represented this past Friday night by Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Jimmy Uso in an in-ring segment, which was billed as Sikoa's first appearance since defeating John Cena at Crown Jewel. This segment took place right before LA Knight defeated Uso in singles action.

WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes usually produces all Bloodline-related storyline segments and matches on TV, but Fightful Select reported that he was not at SmackDown this week. Hayes' absence was apparently why Noble had booked Uso vs. Knight, and the lead-in in-ring segment this week.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion also produced the post-match segment, which saw Cody Rhodes help Knight fight off an attack by The Bloodline.

Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns is still away following his win over Knight at Crown Jewel, but the company is commited to keeping one of their hottest acts on TV as they are a proven ratings draw and merchandise mover. The Tribal Chief was not present for SmackDown, but he did issue a bold statement before the show.

WWE producers revealed for Friday's SmackDown episode

WWE producers who booked Friday's SmackDown matches and segments include a Hall of Famer and two on-air talents.

The show-opening promo with Damage CTRL, Shotzi, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair was produced by Kenn Doane and Molly Holly. These two also produced the show-closing main event segment, with the same superstars from the opener, plus Becky Lynch, which set up the Women's WarGames Match.

Jason Jordan produced the #1 Contender's Triple Threat with Pretty Deadly defeating The Street Profits and The Brawling Brutes. He also produced the in-ring segment with Santos Escobar, Carlito and other members of LWO. Jordan later partnered with Nick Aldis to produce Grayson Waller's win over Cameron Grimes.

Adam Pearce produced Dragon Lee's win over Axiom, which was the blue brand debut for the NXT Superstar, but apparently not his official call-up. This match was heavily praised by one legend on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk this week.

