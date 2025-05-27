Former WWE World Champion takes a shot at Drew McIntyre after brutal SNME match

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was involved in a brutal match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Following the contest, a former World Heavyweight Champion took a major shot at the Scottish star.

At WrestleMania 41, McIntyre locked horns with Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight. This feud has been brewing for nearly a year, stemming from The Archer of Infamy's Money in the Bank cash-in on The Scottish Warrior at last year's Showcase of the Immortals, which made him the new world champion. Although Drew McIntyre defeated his opponent at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year, their rivalry continued and culminated in a Steel Cage Match at SNME on May 24, 2025.

This time, however, Damian Priest competed ruthlessly. The Street King defeated the 39-year-old star by delivering a devastating con-to-chair before exiting the steel cage through the door for the win. Following the encounter, several medical personnel checked on McIntyre, but he refused assistance.

The Scottish Psychopath is expected to be off WWE TV for the foreseeable future due to injuries. Recently, on X (fka Twitter), the former Judgment Day fired a shot at Drew McIntyre, who will be away from in-ring action, by referencing the latter's "bored at work" remark.

"Bored on vacation...#WepaKing," he wrote.

Check out Damian Priest's post below:

WWE veteran says Drew McIntyre will return with a character change

Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff recently shared his thoughts on the match involving the two former World Heavyweight Champions. He discussed this on his 83 Weeks podcast.

According to Eric Bischoff, Drew McIntyre will return to WWE as a babyface upon recovering from his injuries.

"I like him as a babyface. I just do. He's that Scottish Warrior. He's Braveheart, modern-day version of it. I love that. I could listen to him cut promos all afternoon. I just love his stuff. He's so good."

You can watch the full episode below:

It will be interesting to see if fans get to witness another Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre bout down the line.

