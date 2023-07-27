"Get rid of him" - Wrestling veteran urges WWE to fire Bray Wyatt for 4 crucial reasons

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently explained why WWE should get rid of Bray Wyatt.

The Eater of Worlds had a successful 12-year run in the Stamford-based company, during which he won multiple world titles, before getting released from his contract in July 2021. Although he returned last October, Wyatt has only competed in one televised match ever since. The 36-year-old has been absent from WWE TV since March due to health issues.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, a fan asked Konnan if the company should fire Bray Wyatt. The wrestling veteran agreed for four reasons.

"Big Bray Wyatt fan but he's too much trouble, he's got mental health issues, his matches aren't good, and as creative as he is, three million dollars for what he's doing? Yeah, get rid of him," he said. [1:49 - 2:04]

WWE legend Booker T believes Bray Wyatt has to drop the supernatural character

During an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained what he believed was Bray Wyatt's problem in the Stamford-based company.

The current NXT color commentator claimed that the former Universal Champion needs to drop his supernatural gimmick, pointing out that Wyatt's current character has held him back.

"So, I think that's the problem that Bray Wyatt has had being that magical creature and not being able to go out there and have, I wouldn't even call them five-star matches, but just really good matches. And I think that's what held Bray Wyatt back more than anything. And has he had that opportunity to go out and have those kinds of matches, I think he's worked so good enough guys to be able to go out and have some memorable matches to where you go, 'Not only is he one dimensional, two-dimensional, this guy's three-dimensional."

