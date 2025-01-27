Hall of Famer mocks WWE and AEW stars following surprising assault from Shawn Michaels

WWE Hall of Famers often back each other up publicly. Amid rumors of Shawn Michaels returning to the squared circle for one more final match, a respected multi-time Hall of Famer praised HBK while firing a loud shot at some stars in the AEW and WWE locker rooms. The outspoken veteran, Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, once again caused a stir as only he can.

Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes signed the Royal Rumble contract for their Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder match during Saturday Night's Main Event XXXVIII last night. The signing was moderated by World Wrestling Entertainment's Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative in front of his hometown crowd. KO began ranting after Rhodes signed his name, and this led to Michaels commenting on how Owens is jealous. The Canadian grappler erupted on Mr. WrestleMania with insults, then finally signed and shoved the contract against his chest.

The Prizefighter decked Cody as Michaels tried to shake hands. KO then tried to take Michaels out with a package piledriver, but the real champion stunned the fraudulent champion with a superkick as The Heartbreak Kid tuned up the band for Sweet Chin Music. Michaels then left Owens laying to a big pop. There was a lesson to be learned here, according to Bubba Ray Dudley.

The ECW legend took to X/Twitter to discuss the SNME contract signing, making an apparent reference to years-long criticism of wrestlers using finishers the wrong way, with harsh flak aimed at those who use numerous superkicks. The majority of fans seem to think Bully Ray was calling out The Usos or Superkick Party creators, The Young Bucks, but the WWE Hall of Famer has not clarified as of this writing.

"Good Morning. Last night on #SaturdayNightsMainEvent Shawn dropped Kevin with one Superkick. Yes, you read that correctly… ONE Superkick. Ya see, it can be done. Have a nice day and brush ya hair. [smiling face with mouth open emoji] [sign of the horns emoji] @BustedOpenRadio," Bubba Ray Dudley wrote.

The Dudley Boyz teamed up with Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso twice, but have been on opposites of the ring in 24 matches. Team 3D has wrestled The Young Bucks on three occasions, with Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley leading the series 2-1 over Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson.

Shawn Michaels praises WWE - TNA partnership

World Wrestling Entertainment and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling opened their own forbidden door more than one year ago. Now, the working relationship has expanded into a multi-year crossover partnership.

Shawn Michaels is WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative. As head of NXT, he has worked closely with TNA in recent months. He took to X/Twitter to react to the announcement amid rumors of a WWE vs. TNA dream match.

"The next evolution of an unprecedented partnership. Excited for our continued collaboration with @ThisIsTNA and the invaluable opportunities it presents for the development of the #WWENXT Superstars & TNA Wrestling Stars," Shawn Michaels wrote.

NXT's Cora Jade continued her feud with Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich on Impact last week. Jade came out to hand Slamovich an envelope, letting her know she was marked. The distraction caused Masha and Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Spitfire to suffer a loss to Rosemary and Ash & Heather By Elegance. NXT's Arianna Grace is the official liaison between the companies, and did guest commentary as NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom retained over The Rascalz in a historic match.

