"He can't be helped" - 38-year-old RAW Superstar will never get over with the WWE Universe, according to Kenny Bolin

Wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin believes Baron Corbin will never get over with the WWE Universe.

Corbin signed with the Stamford-based company in August 2012. He spent nearly four years in developmental before making his main roster debut in 2016. He has since been an active competitor on SmackDown and Monday Night RAW. The 38-year-old is now a former King of the Ring, former Mr. Money in the Bank, and former United States Champion.

Despite this, Corbin has changed his gimmick several times over the past few years. In October 2022, he dropped his Happy Corbin persona as he moved from SmackDown to RAW, adopting the "The Modern Day Wrestling God" gimmick. Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer JBL became his manager. However, the storyline was dropped nearly four months later when JBL ended his association with Corbin following the latter's defeat against Dexter Lumis on RAW.

In a recent interview with Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Kenny Bolin argued that Corbin would never get over with the WWE Universe.

"[Baron Corbin] Oh my God! Once again, might be a nice guy, never met him. I think you [Mantell] said about Corbin he couldn't get heat if you doused him with fire and threw a match at him. [Mantell: Nope]. And then what manager did they put with him recently? and I said, 'I don't care how good this man, he's never gonna get over.' JBL, they put JBL with him and I told Chris, I said, 'JBL will quit. JBL will quit the business when he realizes he cannot get this guy over.' Because if me and Dutch Mantell say nope, nope, he can't get over, if Dutch can't help him and if I can't help him or [Jim] Cornette or [Jimmy] Hart or anybody else, he can't be helped," he said. [2:28:18 - 2:28:59]

Should Baron Corbin return to WWE SmackDown?

Baron Corbin has been on the Monday Night RAW roster for about six months. However, he has failed to make an impact on the Red Brand. Now, former WWE writer Vince Russo believes the former United States Champion should return to SmackDown in the 2023 Draft.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran stated that switching brands could be Baron's life preserver.

"Okay, bro, I gotta throw my boy a cookie here. I gotta help my boy Baron Corbin. I gotta throw him the life preserver; I gotta throw him the lifeline, I gotta help put my boy, Baron Corbin," he said. [17:28 - 17:47]

