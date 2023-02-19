"He just adapts and sees the big picture of it all" - The Undertaker praises former WWE rival

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker appeared as a guest on Hot Boxin' with Mike Tyson where he interacted with the boxing legend on many subjects.

At one point, when the topic of his match against former 16-time World Champion John Cena at WrestleMania 34 was being discussed, Mike Tyson brought up seeing Cena in a recent commercial.

With a tremendous amount of respect and admiration towards John Cena, The Deadman called him "a good dude" and "smart," further briefly touching upon Cena's career moves lately.

"He don't care what kind of role, whether it's action or comedy, he does it all, man. I think that's kind of cool that, he just, you know, whatever, he just adapts and sees the big picture of it all so," [1:15:10 onwards]

The 57-year-old legend went on to praise WWE Superstars who transitioned from the Stamford-based promotion into the film business. Taker continued:

"It's good to see guys like him (Cena) and Rock and, Batista, those guys being able to crossover and do other things,"

The WWE Hall of Famer did his special UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW on February 16, 2023, at L’Olympia in Montreal prior to the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Will John Cena return for a match against Austin Theory at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Earlier, it was reported that John Cena vs. Austin Theory was locked in for WrestleMania Hollywood.

The United States Champion picked up a massive victory inside the Chamber last night in a match that can only be described as incredible.

Post the event at the press conference, Edge spoke about his desire to face Theory for the latter's title on Monday Night RAW in a first-time ever bout. The Rated-R Superstar even mentioned his former rival as being Theory's favorite wrestler growing up. Edge stated:

"I haven't had gold in a while. I mean, I retired as World Heavyweight Champion. He was a Cena fan, so he's clearly stupid. That being said, I respect Cena because he has work-ethic, which is something I don't know that Austin Theory has," said Edge.

Check out the entire video down below:

While this was most likely a set-up for a potential title contest on RAW, one can't rule out the possibility of Cena returning to the squared circle to challenge Theory for the United States Championship.

After all, it is a title that has had a significant impact on The Franchise Player's career, and also the other way around.

