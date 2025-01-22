"He looks like a cab driver" - Ex-WWE employee slams Triple H & creative because of major RAW star

A former WWE employee recently slammed the creative team, led by Chief Content Officer Triple H, for its treatment of a top RAW star. He claimed the aforementioned competitor looked like a cab driver.

Sami Zayn has been one of WWE's top superstars over the past few years. On this week's RAW, the 40-year-old announced his participation in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble for a world championship shot at WrestleMania 41. While the former Intercontinental Champion said he did not need to win a world title as he already had a successful career, he wanted to accomplish that for his younger self.

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci addressed Zayn's status in the Stamford-based company. He slammed the creative team for letting a competitor like Bobby Lashley go while giving opportunities to Zayn, claiming the latter looked like a cab driver.

"He looks like a cab driver to me, okay. When I first started there and I had him there and we had to do, he looked like a cab driver. We put the picture up of Bobby Lashley and Sami Zayn, the WWE couldn't do nothing with Bobby Lashley, who by the way has a body of an Adonis, looks like a million dollars, dresses like thousand-dollar suits, looks great, and you mean to tell me they had nothing for Bobby Lashley but they have something for Sami Zayn, who walks around with a flannel shirt, doesn't even do his beard?"

Carlucci pointed out that WWE Superstars were paid to look good. Hence, they must, at least, have good ring gear.

If you're a superstar, you're paid to be a superstar and you have to look good. At least get good ring gear." [42:23 - 42:59]

Sami Zayn could turn heel ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41, thinks veteran

After expressing his intent to win the Men's Royal Rumble, Zayn was interrupted by Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter is set to fight Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the upcoming premium live event.

On RAW, Owens told his best friend that he believed both of them would leave Royal Rumble victorious because they would have each other's backs. In the process, KO teased Zayn helping him defeat The American Nightmare.

During a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter predicted that Zayn would turn heel by taking Owens' side. He also speculated the former Intercontinental Champion could cost Rhodes his match against The Prizefighter.

"They've done so much with KO and Sami Zayn through the years already. Kind of. Freshen it up a bit here. And I think he's going to take Kevin Owens' side, maybe surprise everybody by costing Cody the ladder match. Oh, that would be something."

It will be interesting to see if Zayn and Owens indeed accomplish their missions at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 1.

