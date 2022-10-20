WCW legend Konnan recently disclosed that he believes Dolph Ziggler has no chance of becoming world champion again in WWE.

The Showoff signed with WWE in 2004 and has since been an active competitor in the Stamford-based company. Over the past 18 years, he has had two runs as the World Heavyweight Champion. Although his first reign lasted less than a day, his second went on for 70 days before he lost the title to Alberto Del Rio at Payback 2013.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, WCW legend Konnan noted that the company wouldn't make Ziggler the world champion despite the latter's remarkable wrestling resume.

"Poor Ziggler, he has it all. I think he's damaged goods and I don't think they would ever make him world champion," he said. (2:02 - 2:06)

Konnan recently opened up about his real-life heat with former Intercontinental Champion Curtis Axel. Check out his comments here.

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler recently called out Dolph Ziggler for causing his cardiac arrest

In September 2012, Jerry Lawler teamed up with Randy Orton to square off against Dolph Ziggler and CM Punk in a tag team match on WWE RAW.

During the bout, Ziggler repeatedly delivered elbows to Lawler's chest, which allegedly caused the Hall of Famer to collapse later that night after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Speaking on RAW Talk after the latest episode of the red brand, which saw Baron Corbin defeat Ziggler, Lawler called out The Showoff for causing his cardiac arrest.

"Can I say one more thing really quickly. I was so glad to see what happened to Dolph Ziggler. A lot of people don't realize this. I've tried to tell it, but a lot of people don't know ten years ago, Dolph Ziggler is the guy that caused me to have a cardiac arrest. His blunt trauma to my chest during the match that we had, me and Randy Orton against Dolph Ziggler and CM Punk, he gave me 10 elbows to my chest and that trauma caused my heart to stop."

Lawler was happy that The Modern-Day Wrestling God defeated Ziggler on WWE RAW:

"He's a killer and he needs to get some -- I was so glad to see [Baron Corbin] do what he did tonight to that idiot Dolph Ziggler. It was so great."

Dolph Ziggler recently recalled the moment when an AEW star accidentally put him through a wall. Check out his comments here.

If you use quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Keepin' It 100 and Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes