"He's proven himself"- WWE star initially believed Sami Zayn would not last 6 months in the company

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T recently revealed that he initially believed Sami Zayn would not last six months in the company.

After wrestling for several years on the independent circuit, Zayn signed a developmental contract with the Stamford-based company in 2013. He spent about two years in NXT before making his main roster debut in 2015. He has since been an active competitor on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. The current member of The Bloodline is presently one of the most popular superstars on the roster.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised The Honorary Uce, stating that he has proven himself in WWE.

"I don't know where Sami goes after he leaves The Bloodline but he definitely have put eyes on him. He's got a lot of eyes on more so than ever right now. But like I say, he's proven himself. He's proven himself that he can go out and perform in the ring. And I always talk about guys, you know, you gotta be able to do it in the ring. You gotta be able to do it out of the ring. You gotta be able to do it all the time," he said. [19:43 - 20:06]

The WWE Hall of Famer also revealed that he initially thought Zayn would not last six months in the Stamford-based company.

"Just think about a few years ago with Sami Zayn with that red hot white meat baby face. You know, jumping through the, you know, the bars, you know giving guys [the Helluva Kick]. I think he's come like so far because I remember the first time I saw Sami Zayn, I go, 'no way this guy's gonna be around for six months.' I swear," Booker added. [20:07 - 20:35]

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes Sami Zayn could win the Royal Rumble

Over the past few weeks, rumors have suggested a few names to win the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match, including Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and even The Rock. Meanwhile, some fans believe Sami Zayn could be the one to win the bout.

During the same episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T addressed the possibility of seeing The Honorary Uce win the 2023 Royal Rumble match.

"I could see Sami Zayn winning just because he's had that lightning in a bottle effect. We've been able to actually see how good this guy is. His entertainment is over the top. He can go out and perform with anybody in the business. So, when I look at someone like Sami, he's just proved himself as far as what kind of soldier he really truly is. Oh, how many times have I said, 'man, if I had 10 Sami Zayns.' I said that many many times man because that dude is all purpose. He does everything and he does it pretty much, he does it all right." [18:03 - 18:50]

