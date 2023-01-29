"He will be put to the test" - Bloodline member delivers warning to Sami Zayn ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

A member of The Bloodline has delivered a warning to Sami Zayn that he will be put to the test tonight at WWE Royal Rumble.

The Bloodline held a trial for Sami Zayn this past Monday on RAW. The Honorary Uce refused to defend himself and claimed that he was hurt about being questioned in the first place. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was offended when Sami refused to defend himself and instructed Solo Sikoa to attack The Honorary Uce. Jey Uso then shockingly prevented the attack from Sikoa and defended Sami Zayn.

Uso pointed out several examples of Sami sacrificing himself for The Bloodline, and Roman Reigns found Zayn not guilty based on Jey's defense. The Tribal Chief added that Sami should not be seen until the Royal Rumble tonight, but he disobeyed those orders and appeared on WWE SmackDown to thank Jey Uso.

The Wiseman of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman, appeared on WWE's The Bump ahead of the Royal Rumble. Heyman delivered a warning to Zayn and claimed that he has the opportunity to prove that he is Bloodline for life at the Royal Rumble tonight.

"The trial of Sami Zayn happened on Monday, but the trials and tribulations are not over," said Paul Heyman. "This evening, he will be put to the test and we will certainly find out if Sami Zayn, as he gave that little hand gesture at the top of the cage where he never should have been in the first place, is Bloodline for life."

Paul Heyman on Sami Zayn challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns kicked Sami Zayn out of his locker room recently on WWE SmackDown, but Paul Heyman was able to calm the situation. The Wiseman said that it is better to have Sami in the castle than to cause a disturbance outside of it and Reigns agreed.

Speaking on The Bump, Paul brought up how the night ended with Sami holding the contract meant for Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens ahead of their title match tonight. He laughed at the notion of The Great Liberator ever fighting for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and noted that KO is the one fighting for the title at the Royal Rumble.

"Let's be blunt about Sami, number one, a contract for the Undisputed Championship is something he won't be holding any time soon. Number two, nor should he. Number three, why was he when it is Kevin Owens' championship match? So is Sami safeguarding the contract?", added Heyman.

Last night on SmackDown, Kevin Owens got the better of The Bloodline when he faced Solo Sikoa in the main event. Zayn tried to interfere but Sikoa accidentally booted The Honorary Uce in the face. KO now heads into the title match against Reigns at the Royal Rumble with momentum on his side.

Do you think Sami Zayn will be a member of The Bloodline for life? What test do you think Sami faces tonight at the Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

