"Hiding behind a keyboard"- WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke lashes out at a fan on Twitter

WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke recently lashed out at a fan on Twitter for questioning her current status in the company.

United States Champion Seth Rollins recently addressed the possibility of Austin Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on him on Monday Night RAW. The Visionary stated that Theory would have a better chance of winning a title if he cashed in on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns or the 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke.

Rollins' comments did not sit well with Brooke, who took to Twitter to slam the United States Champion:

"Talk is CHEAP!! I work my a** off every single day & will not tolerate this s**t anymore! I can promise you I am the hardest working WOMAN around, never have I taken off work, always worked through injuries, proved multiple times I can fit any position given & DO IT W/ A SMILE!" Brooke wrote.

A fan replied to her tweet, saying, "and yet you are where you are..." The 24/7 Champion then lashed out at him for questioning her status in WWE.

"Working my a** off everyday- staying ready.. where are u?? Hiding behind a keyboard … walk a mile in my shoes .. you wouldn't last ten steps!" Brooke responded.

Check out Dana Brooke's tweet by clicking here.

Dana Brooke has not competed on WWE RAW since August

Although she is on the Monday Night RAW roster, Dana Brooke has not competed on the Red Brand for over two months. Her last match on red brand came on the August 15 episode when she lost to Dakota Kai.

Meanwhile, the 24/7 Champion has recently become an active competitor on Main Event. On the latest episode of the show, Brooke defeated Kiana James. The 33-year-old also regularly competes at live events.

