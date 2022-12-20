"I'm kicking your a** b*tch" - WWE legend on working with Bloodline member

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) recently discussed working with Paul Heyman.

During her first run in WCW, Blayze was a member of Heyman's Dangerous Alliance stable. However, Heyman (fka Paul E. Dangerously) kicked her out of the group at Halloween Havoc in 1992. The two then feuded for a while before finally squaring off against each other at Clash of the Champions XXI. Their bout ended in a time-limit draw.

During a recent interview with Cafe de Rene, Blayze recalled working with the current Bloodline's Wise Man on a segment during their feud in WCW.

"I slapped the snot out of him but because he said, 'you're a woman woman woman and you're gonna be fired, F I..' he had to spell it out and 'you're not a woman, you're just blah blah blah.' And let me tell you, working with him, we were cracking up before that, setting that up, putting it together. And with that interview, I mean like it was like he told me, 'Madusa, just hear my interview out there and just go with it, feel it, what would you do?'" she said. [0:15 - 0:45]

The Hall of Famer disclosed that Heyman surprised her when he pushed her during the segment.

"He never told me, when he pushed me and tapped me on the shoulder it was like, 'I'm kicking your a** b*tch. You don't touch me.' And that's I just picked up my kick and upside the head, oh my God it was so good," Blayze added. [0:49 - 1:01]

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze recently praised Paul Heyman

In 1993, Alundra Blayze ended her two-year run with WCW to join WWE. She spent two years in the Stamford-based company, during which she won the Women's Championship three times before returning to WCW in December 1995 to have another six-year run with the promotion.

Speaking to The A2theK Wrestling Show, the WWE Hall of Famer also disclosed how Paul Heyman's influenced her career.

"I wouldn't be sitting with you today if it wasn't for Paul Heyman because he really gave me the opportunity and pushed for the women, if you noticed, and he always had me invloved, and then he tried to bulid up that angle between Missy and I. And, I mean, it kept us alive. It kept us relevant. It kept us important," she said. [12:05- 12:24]

