"I'm pretty sure she had a broken neck most of the time I was there breaking records" - Trish Stratus takes shot at WWE Hall of Famer

Trish Stratus took a shot at a WWE Hall of Famer after attacking her backstage on a recent edition of RAW.

Becky Lynch and Lita were scheduled to defend the Women's Tag Team Championships against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on the April 10th episode of the red brand. A mystery superstar attacked Lita backstage and Trish Stratus offered to take her place in the match. Liv Morgan rolled up Stratus to win the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Trish Stratus attacked Becky after the match. She also revealed that she was the person who attacked Lita during a promo this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

Speaking with Corey Graves on After the Bell, Trish took a shot at Lita and claimed she was the one doing all the heavy lifting while she was injured:

"Was it me and Lita? I mean was it, or was it me? I'd want to look back specifically, but I'm pretty sure she had a broken neck most of the time I was there breaking records, doing the rounds, press conferences, being on the cons, and the loop, so to speak," said Trish Stratus.[00:09 - 00:36]

The Hall of Famer added that she and Lita had a lot to do with the evolution of women's wrestling before taking all of the credit herself:

"I have to clearly deliver a message, and that was the best way (to do it). We've made it a part of the world of wrestling. We've changed the preconceived notion of what a female can do in the ring to the point where now you have little girls going 'When I grow up, I want to be a wrestler'. Like, we've created a vocation, And I say we, but I mean mostly me," added Status. [00:33 - 00:52]

Trish Stratus explains why she attacked Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Trish Stratus explained her decision to betray Becky Lynch and Lita on this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The 47-year-old cut a self-indulgent promo on WWE RAW and took all of the credit for the women's revolution in WWE. She claimed that Becky didn't show her enough respect and had to get Lita out of the way so Lynch knew for sure who attacked her.

Becky took to Twitter before the show this past Monday night and announced that she would not be showing up to hear Trish's explanation.

The rivalry between Trish and the former Women's Tag Team Champions appears to be far from over. It will be interesting to see if Lynch and Stratus have a singles match at an upcoming premium live event or if Lita is involved in the bout as well.

