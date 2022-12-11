"I see what they're trying to do" - WWE legend compares Bray Wyatt to Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE Hall of Famer & NXT color commentator Booker T recently commented on Bray Wyatt's current run on SmackDown.

Wyatt signed with the Stamford-based company in 2009. The 35-year-old spent about 12 years as a regular competitor, during which he held several titles, including the WWE and Universal Championships. Nevertheless, the company released him from his contract in July 2021. After over a year of absence, he returned to the company last September.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed Bray Wyatt's current run on SmackDown, disclosing that he likes what the company is trying to do with the former Universal Champion.

"I see what they're trying to do with Bray. Trying to normalize him a little bit. I like that just because the supernatural with me I always said it could only go so far. You only got so much life in a character like that but Stone Cold Steve Austin was something that you was gonna buy all the way to the end and then you was gonna cry when he couldn't do it anymore. So, that's what I'm looking for with talent like that," he said. (32:03 - 32:30)

Bray Wyatt could be targeting a former WWE Women's Champion instead of Alexa Bliss. Check out the details here.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley wants to face Bray Wyatt

Since his return to the Stamford-based company, Bray Wyatt has not yet competed in any matches. While he is currently feuding with LA Knight on SmackDown, another unexpected challenger seems interested in sharing the ring with The Eater of Worlds.

Speaking on his Foley is Pod show, Mick Foley disclosed that he would like to get in the ring with Wyatt.

"Bray Wyatt, I imagine the promos can be really cool. I always liked working with people who had polar opposite styles to mine, and then putting a little of my own style into it," he said. [H/T - Fightful]

Bray Wyatt was spotted having a strange interaction backstage on WWE SmackDown. Check out the details here.

Please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes