"I was shocked" - Candice Michelle says ex-WWE champion went off-script to 'full-tongue ki**' her

Candice Michelle recently revealed the backstory behind a controversial moment she shared with a former WWE Tag Team Champion. She claimed the latter went off-script to ki** her inside the ring.

The superstar in question is the late Viscera. In April 2006, Michelle defeated Torrie Wilson, Victoria, and Maria Kanellis in a Bikini Contest on an episode of Monday Night RAW. After Jonathan Coachman announced her as the winner, he claimed that her prize was to make out with him. However, they were interrupted by The World's Largest Love Machine. The former King of the Ring winner took out Coachman before celebrating by ki**ing Candice. The 45-year-old responded by slapping him on his behind before they left the ring together.

In an interview on Cafe de Rene, the former Women's Champion recalled the segment, revealing that Viscera's ki** was unscripted. She stated that she was shocked:

"I was surprised with the Viscera ki**. That one they didn't tell me. You remember this one? I remember something happened and at the end of the match I think we were supposed to hug. And he like dipped me and did this full tongue ki** all over my face and the boys were at the curtain just dying laughing. And I was like so in shock, was like, 'What just happened to me [laughs]?!'" [From 35:14 to 35:48]

Candice Michelle was involved in another controversial segment with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

At Backlash 2006, Candice Michelle played a part in another controversial backstage segment with former Chairman Vince McMahon. As part of a storyline, the former Women's Champion approached McMahon in his office. The two got somewhat intimate as the 78-year-old grabbed her br**sts and backside and ki**ed her on the neck before they were interrupted by Triple H.

In an interview on Ten Count, the 45-year-old former superstar addressed the controversial segment, stating that she was just an actress playing a role:

"I don't think that stuff is really pitched, it's just like you are going to have a segment with Vince McMahon and here is what you should say. This kind of is not like grabbing my br***ts, it's like more of pitch like you're an actress in a scene of you know, like you go in as a character and you come out of that character."

In her interview on Cafe de Rene, Candice Michelle has also opened up about her real-life rivalry with Melina. Meanwhile, she revealed she would like to square off against Charlotte Flair if she returns to the company.

Michelle's last appearance on WWE TV came in 2019 when she made a one-off comeback on the RAW Reunion episode. It would be interesting to see if she would soon make another appearance.

