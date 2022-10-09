"I will do whatever it takes" - Scarlett on potentially getting involved in Karrion Kross' match against Drew McIntyre at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Scarlett recently addressed the possibility of getting involved in her husband Karrion Kross' Strap Match against Drew McIntyre at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

Kross and Scarlett were released from their contracts in November 2021. However, the couple returned to WWE last August. They have since targeted The Scottish Warrior on Friday Night SmackDown. Kross and McIntyre will now square off in a Strap Match at Extreme Rules.

Scarlett has often played a role in helping Kross get an advantage over his opponents. Speaking to The Bump ahead of Extreme Rules, The Smokeshow addressed the possibility of getting involved in her husband's Strap Match against McIntyre.

"A lady never gives away her best secrets. But, as I said, I will do whatever it takes to see Karrion Kross win. [That's something Drew McIntyre should prepare for?] You [Byron Saxton] said it not me," she said.

Karrion Kross brutally attacked Drew McIntyre on SmackDown ahead of WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Karrion Kross has been targeting Drew McIntyre on SmackDown over the past few weeks. Last Friday, McIntyre tried to surprise his Extreme Rules opponent with an attack inside the ring.

However, McIntyre was distracted attacking security guards who tried to separate him from Kross, allowing the latter to turn the attack on The Scottish Warrior. Kross then brutally beat up his Extreme Rules opponent, using a strap that McIntyre brought with him to the ring.

Speaking to The Bump, Kross stated that his attack on McIntyre last Friday gives him an advantage in their match tonight.

"Psychological [advantage]. He knows what it's like to get beat up by me. That's gonna be in his head for the rest of his life. Simply put," he said.

