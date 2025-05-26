Insider reveals why Bray Wyatt was not happy with Seth Rollins segment on WWE RAW

The WWE Universe will forever hold a special place for Bray Wyatt. The third-generation superstar is widely regarded as one of the most creative talents ever, and his legacy lives on today in the form of The Wyatt Sicks. As The Fiend, Windham Rotunda worked with many top stars, including Seth Rollins, but a close friend has revealed why he was not thrilled with a segment that featured his longtime rival from FCW.

The Fiend dethroned The Visionary of the WWE Universal Championship in a 22-minute Falls Count Anywhere match at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia. The build-up saw Rollins destroy The Firefly Fun House during RAW on October 14, just two weeks before the match. Wyatt collaborated with a few specific creators on his various gimmicks and looks, including Kyle Scarborough. The acclaimed artist revealed how his good friend reacted to the Firefly Fun House devastation.

Scarborough, who also worked on material for other wrestlers, previously spoke to SOUNDSPHERE for a deep dive into helping Bray create The Fiend. He noted an internal struggle during the early days of The Firefly Fun House, but people in WWE eventually saw the genius in the storyline. It was also pointed out how Wyatt expressed frustration over the aforementioned Rollins angle, and at times, he felt the need to get online and spin the company narrative.

"I really feel like the early days of the Fun House stuff and the buildup was really him doing it. I don’t think, and someone else can correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t get the sense by the way he spoke of it that it was a company-backed thing. It was almost like he’s gonna go out of his way, he’s gonna reach out to people, and that’s where I became one of the lucky ones, to say, ‘Hey, I have this idea. Let’s try to bring it to life,' and then you have these people bring it to life," Scarborough said.

Kyle Scarborough continued:

"They did the Fun House, tried it out, and it became a success and started to pick up, then the battles became the writers. ... We spent a lot of those conversations where he would vent about the frustrations of that process. Being handcuffed a bit, being told, ‘Let’s do...,’ He was not a fan of when Seth Rollins showed up in the Fun House in that one skit all those years ago. As he said, he would have to try to then get back online and spin it, spin their narrative back to what he could control." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Wyatt tragically passed away on August 24, 2023, at the age of 36. The cause of death was later announced as a heart attack.

WWE and The Wyatt Sicks celebrated Bray Wyatt's birthday

Friday, May 23, would have been Bray Wyatt's 38th birthday. The world of pro wrestling paid tribute to the legendary superstar on social media all day, while WWE brought The Wyatt Sicks back on SmackDown that night.

The Wyatt Sicks made their long-awaited return in the main event, attacking Fraxiom, DIY, and WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. Uncle Howdy, aka Bo Dallas, ended up blowing out a candle on a cake in the middle of the ring to honor his brother on what would have been his 38th birthday.

