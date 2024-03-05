JBL shares six-word message on 20th anniversary of historic WWE moment

WWE has provided fans with many memorable moments over the years. Recently, JBL made an interesting comment on a key segment in company history.

WWE aired the March 4, 2004 edition of SmackDown from Civic Center in Savannah, Georgia. At one point, The World's Greatest Tag Team came out dressed as The APA. Shelton Benjamin was dressed as Bradshaw, aka JBL, and Charlie Haas as Farooq, aka Ron Simmons. Benjamin and Haas spoofed Acolytes Protection Agency and even remixed "Rap Is Crap" from WCW until the real brawlers ran out to fight.

The SmackDown segment continued as The Bashams ran out to assist WGTT. Too Cool then joined in to set up a Fatal Four Way at the WrestleMania 20 event. Today marks the 20th anniversary of the segment that was a fan-favorite on the Road to WrestleMania XX. An apparent sarcastic JBL took to X to react.

"We found no humor in this," wrote John Bradshaw Layfield.

The four-team brawl at the end of the APA - The World's Greatest Tag Team segment was the catalyst for one of two Fatal 4 Way tag team title matches at WrestleMania 20.

The match saw Rikishi and Scotty 2 Hotty retain the WWE Tag Team Championship over Benjamin and Haas, Farooq and Bradshaw, plus Doug and Danny Basham.

JBL reveals mishap while traveling on the road for WWE

WWE Superstars live a life that some people can only dream of, but that is not always easy. One of the most grueling parts of the job is the travel schedule.

Wrestlers have talked about how brutal their travel schedules are for years. Most of today's talents spend a lot of time at airports, but in the territory days, there was more time spent on the highways of America.

Speaking on the Road Trip After Hours podcast, JBL recalled a hilarious moment where Ron Simmons was left in a parking lot by Teddy Long. After realizing what happened, the former SmackDown General Manager circled back around and picked his colleague up.

"Me and Ron [Simmons] had been vibing ourselves with our few beverages, and so, I tell Teddy, 'Pull over, I got to go to the bathroom.' We are in the middle of nowhere. It's snowing like crazy, there's nobody on the road. So finally, Teddy pulls over. I get out, Ron gets out, I get back in, Teddy drives off, and I'm just looking at him because I thought he was gonna pull up, you know, a few feet, play a joke, you know, which wasn't that funny, and then he kept driving," he said. [From 04:41 to 05:16]

