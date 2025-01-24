Jey Uso breaks character ahead of WWE Championship match

After 14 years, Jey Uso finally won his first singles title in World Wrestling Entertainment last year in the fall. Tomorrow he goes after Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event, but before that, he was spotted breaking character.

Uso's rivalry with Bron Breakker may have had some layers to it, but it predominantly revolved around who stood tall with the Intercontinental Championship. Main Event Jey was able to pump the brakes on The Dog's reign, but the latter succeeded in doing the same and regained the belt. Breakker remains the Intercontinental Champion of WWE today.

Meanwhile, in a character-breaking moment, Bron Breakker shared a clip on his Instagram story that was recorded at the gym. The former Intercontinental Champion was seen spotting the current title holder, as the latter benched a few reps. You can check out his story by clicking here.

Jey spotting for Bron [Image credit: screenshot of Breakker's Instagram story]

On-screen, Bron Breakker had also made their Intercontinental Championship feud about family lineage. It remains to be seen if the Samoan goes after the young Breakker again. But for the time being, Mr. Main Event has bigger fish to fry.

Jey Uso challenges World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther has disregarded his challenger so much in recent weeks that it makes one wonder if WWE will pull the trigger on the fan-favorite at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer could not help but wonder how many times WWE will let Main Event Jey lose big matches before the latter loses credibility. He pointed to the shock value of Uso dethroning The Ring General in the wake of the new year, urging the company to do it.

"What is going to happen if Jey Uso loses another [high-profile match]. Does that hurt Jey Uso? If Gunther loses the World Title, and Jey Uso is the champion, man, that's a game changer. Would they risk doing that at Saturday Night's Main Event? Listen, Saturday Night's Main Event did massive ratings before, which you want to have — Jey Uso as your new champion. He is perhaps your biggest babyface," Dreamer said.

As seen in the images above, The Ring General's title defense is likely the headliner, but Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus was also added to the match card. Could the champions walk out of Frost Bank Centre in San Antonio, Texas with their reigns intact, or will the challengers prevail with gold on their shoulders? Only time will tell.

