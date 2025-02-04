Jey Uso issues an apology to Bloodline member; WWE star forgives him

Jey Uso feels like he's still living in his dream a few days after becoming the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble winner. However, he nearly risked his friendship with a fellow Bloodline member in his quest to book his WrestleMania 41 main event berth.

The Yeet Master owned up to his mistake and apologized to him during the fallout episode of the RAW after Royal Rumble last night.

Jey Uso entered the 30-man Royal Rumble match at Number 20. He lasted over 35 minutes and made three eliminations. Among them was Sami Zayn, whom he delivered an accidental super kick while the Canadian wrestler was fighting Drew McIntyre on the apron.

His shocking elimination had some fans wondering if he would turn on Main Event Jey Uso.

Trending

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

The two men ran into each other backstage on RAW last night. Jey Uso stated that he didn't eliminate Zayn on purpose and apologized for kicking him in the face.

"Look, man. I wasn't aiming for you, Uce. Alright? I'm sorry for kicking you in the face," he said.

Expand Tweet

Sami Zayn cut Jey Uso off right there and hugged him, saying he was happy about his Royal Rumble win. The Honorary Uce didn't let his accidental elimination from Royal Rumble affect his friendship with Jey Uso and forgave him.

Is Sami Zayn out of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship race?

Sami Zayn wrestled CM Punk in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match during the main event of WWE RAW on Netflix last night.

The two men staged a barnburner contest, and the Second City Saint emerged victorious. The OG Bloodline member showed valiant effort and was offered a handshake by Punk after the match.

Just when the two men were leaving the ring, Kevin Owens ambushed Sami Zayn and hit him with a piledriver, the same banned move that put Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes out of commission.

Expand Tweet

The Prizefighter had previously asked his fellow Canadian to help him become the Undisputed WWE Champion at Royal Rumble. Although Zayn made his presence felt during the ladder match between Owens and Rhodes, he didn't cause any outside interference.

It looks like Kevin Owens holds Sami Zayn responsible for his loss. The post-match incident on RAW may have planted the seeds for another WrestleMania rivalry between the two men.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback