Jey Uso sends message ahead of massive match on WWE RAW

Jey Uso has delivered a message ahead of his marquee match against a former WWE Champion tonight on RAW. Uso recently battled Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship but came up short after interference from The Bloodline.

The former Bloodline member will be in action tonight against Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior won the Men's Elimination Chamber match last month and is scheduled to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

WWE's official Instagram account shared a video of Uso arriving at the Frost Bank Center for tonight's RAW. Main Event Jey said something inaudible but appears to be very confident heading into his singles match against Drew McIntyre tonight on the red brand.

Uso was a part of The Bloodline until SummerSlam 2023. He battled Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat match at the premium live event last year but was betrayed by his brother, Jimmy Uso. Main Event Jey moved from SmackDown to WWE RAW at Payback 2023 and has become a successful singles star.

WWE RAW star Drew McIntyre still doesn't trust Jey Uso

Drew McIntyre has had battles with The Bloodline and still doesn't want to be associated with Jey Uso because of it.

In an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, McIntyre claimed he was more of a lone wolf and was not interested in joining a faction. The former champion added that he didn't welcome Jey Uso to WWE RAW because the 38-year-old was kicking his enemy for months.

"I don't know, I have always felt more like a lone wolf, and I have noticed that a lot of people have been forming factions and using it to their advantage. You mentioned The Bloodline. There's a reason why I wasn't giving Jey Uso a big hug when he showed up on Monday Night RAW because he was kicking my head for six months straight and making sure I didn't become the Undisputed Champion. I just can't imagine myself in a group right now," said Drew McIntyre. [0:28 - 0:55]

You can check out the interview with Drew McIntyre in the video below:

Jey Uso has stated that facing his brother at WrestleMania would be a dream match. Only time will tell if the dream match comes to fruition at WWE's biggest show of the year next month.

Would you like to see The Usos battle each other at WrestleMania 40?

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!