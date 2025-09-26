  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Jey Uso sends a subtle message to Jimmy Uso on Instagram amidst heel turn tease on RAW

Jey Uso sends a subtle message to Jimmy Uso on Instagram amidst heel turn tease on RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 26, 2025 08:25 GMT
The tension has been huge on RAW (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
The tension has been huge on RAW (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Jey Uso has been having a hard time on Monday Night RAW, repeatedly teasing a heel turn, much to the chagrin of his brother, Jimmy Uso. Jey sent Jimmy a subtle message on his Instagram stories.

Ad

For a while now, "Main Event" Jey has been a frustrated man on Monday Night RAW. On the 22nd September episode, he was particularly cross because of The Usos' defeat to Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed at Wrestlepalooza. It was Jey who took the pinfall, but he cited LA Knight's presence as the referee as the reason why The Usos lost. He seemingly blamed his brother, Jimmy, as well, but quickly took that back. Later that night, Jey defeated LA Knight courtesy of an interference from The Vision, and he was all too happy to take the victory while leaving Knight in the dust.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While Jimmy Uso was furious at his actions and went to save LA Knight, Jey Uso put an Instagram story with his brother with the late great DMX's song, "We Right Here". What was notable about this was the lyrics in his story, which were clearly a subtle message to his brother. These are the lyrics from that chorus:

"Bring it, what? We right here, We're not goin' anywhere, We right here, This is ours and we don't share, We right here, Bring your crew, 'cause we don't care, We right here, uh, uh, uh"
Ad
Pic Courtesy: (@uceyjucey on IG stories)
Pic Courtesy: (@uceyjucey on IG stories)

Jey Uso went even further with the teases in his segment with Cody Rhodes on RAW.

Ad

While Jey Uso's tension with his brother has been visible, there was another important part of RAW that may have future implications when it comes to the former World Heavyweight Champion himself, as well as his ex-tag team partner, Cody Rhodes.

Cody and Jey have been friends on-screen for a few years now, and when The American Nightmare crossed paths with Jimmy Uso backstage on RAW, he asked about his brother. Jimmy told Cody that Jey was completely in his own head and wasn't willing to listen to him. After suggesting that Cody go and speak to Jey, that's exactly what happened, but something unexpected occurred.

Ad

When Cody tried to ease Jey's tensions and anger from recent times, the camera showed Jey visibly eyeing the Undisputed WWE Championship. This was the first major tease of the two facing off under different circumstances. If the trigger happens to be pulled on Jey Uso's character change, then he could very well be a future opponent for the WWE Championship.

Despite the two men technically being on different brands, WWE has been far more relaxed about sticking to brand exclusivity. That's why Logan Paul's status was quietly changed to free agent despite WWE previously announcing him as a RAW-exclusive superstar.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications