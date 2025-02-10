Jey Uso spotted working out with WWE rival ahead of RAW

Jey Uso was spotted working out with a WWE rival ahead of tonight's episode of RAW. The 39-year-old won the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this month to earn a major title shot at WrestleMania 41 in April.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW in Nashville, Tennessee, Bron Breakker took to his Instagram story to share a video of himself working out. In the video, Breakker was doing a chest workout, and Jey Uso was his spotter. The Yeet Master and Breakker had an intense rivalry last year.

Uso captured the Intercontinental Championship from Breakker, but the 27-year-old won back the title a few weeks later. You can check out the video on Breakker's Instagram story by clicking here.

Breakker shared a video of himself working out with Uso ahead of RAW.

Breakker defeated Uso on the October 21, 2024, episode of RAW to capture the Intercontinental Championship for the second time in his career.

Former WWE writer claims the company is catering to a niche audience by pushing Jey Uso

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that the company was booking for a niche audience by having Jey Uso win the Men's Royal Rumble match last weekend.

The RAW star eliminated John Cena to win the Men's Royal Rumble match last weekend and punched his ticket to WWE WrestleMania 41. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, available via Backstage Pass, Russo claimed that the veteran was not over with casual fans and suggested that he never would be.

"They're catering to their niche audience. And they love Jey Uso. Uso is over with that audience. But I always look at it from a casual fan's point of view. Uso is not gonna get one casual (fan). He's just not. And that's okay, man, if that's their business model and that's the road they want to go down, fine." [From 03:03 onwards]

Gunther defeated Uso last month at Saturday Night's Main Event last month to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. It will be interesting to see who the Royal Rumble winner selects as his opponent at WWE WrestleMania 41.

