John Cena comments on Vince McMahon possibly selling WWE

WWE legend John Cena recently commented on the possibility of Vince McMahon selling the Stamford-based company.

Last year, Vince McMahon retired from WWE amid allegations of misconduct. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, became the new Chairwoman and Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. However, Stephanie recently resigned after her father returned to the company as Executive Chairman. Rumors have since been suggesting that Vince is planning to sell WWE.

In an interview with AP News, Cena commented on the potential sale of the Stamford-based company.

"That's way above my paygrade. I just don't know what's going on with that. I love Vince McMahon. He's everything you could want in a great friend, business partner, father, mentor. I love the man. But his business dealings are his business and what he shares with me, that's between us. But I don't know what's going on with the corporate structure in the WWE or the creative direction of the WWE," he said.

John Cena recently returned to WWE RAW

John Cena last competed in the Stamford-based company in December when he teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on SmackDown. Last week, the Leader of the Cenation returned on Monday Night RAW in Boston, Massachusetts.

Before speaking to the crowd, Cena was interrupted by the United States Champion, Austin Theory. The 25-year-old challenged the 16-time world champion to a match at WrestleMania 39. Although he initially turned down Theory's challenge, Cena later accepted it. The two will now square off for Theroy's title at this year's Show of Shows.

In his interview with AP News, Cena addressed why he is working with Theory.

"You would be surprised at my answer. Because that's what I was told would happen. I don't do that. I don't say, 'I want to do this. I want to work with that person.' I don't ever do that. I've never done that. I just try and do what I'm told to do and do it to the best of my abilities. Instead of dictating my terms, I often just try to make the performance the best it can be. What I don't do and what I've never done is curate the direction of the narrative. I don't pick opponents, but I love to tell stories. I didn't pick Austin Theory but I certainly spoke from the heart [on RAW]."

