John Cena should face 37-year-old star who recently 'quit,' believes ex-WWE star

WWE legend John Cena is set to appear in his final Royal Rumble Match during his Farewell Tour before retirement. Meanwhile, a former superstar of the Stamford-based promotion and one-half of the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy discussed a far-fetched scenario of a potential opponent for The Franchise Player if he were to appear in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

At the Genesis event, Josh Alexander declared his intention to leave TNA Wrestling. This announcement followed his defeat in an "I Quit" Match against Mike Santana. On the January 23 edition of TNA iMACT, the 37-year-old star reiterated his decision to depart before being assaulted by Sinner & Saint (Judas Icarus and Travis Williams).

On an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, The Destroyer discussed WWE's multi-year deal with TNA and speculated about the possibility of John Cena appearing in TNA for business purposes. Matt Hardy identified Josh Alexander as the ideal opponent for The Cenation Leader in a potential cross-over wrestling match. However, with Alexander seemingly 'quitting' the promotion there is no knowing if this match could even come to fruition.

"He's gone now, I was going to say Josh Alexander is the guy I would like to see get into the ring with John Cena," he said. [From 57:55 to 58:00]

WWE legend would be honored to induct John Cena into the Hall of Fame

The Face That Runs The Place has undoubtedly earned a Hall of Fame induction for his storied career. One of his former rivals is now in line to potentially bestow this prestigious honor upon him.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, Kurt Angle claimed he would be honored to induct John Cena into the Hall of Fame in the future.

"But no, I'd be honored to induct John Cena; the one thing I want to say about him is he has shown that he is possibly the greatest WWE Superstar of all time," he said.

It remains to be seen whether The Franchise Player will make an appearance in TNA Wrestling to promote the massive deal between the two promotions.

