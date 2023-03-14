John Cena gives his honest opinion about Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

WWE legend John Cena recently acknowledged Roman Reigns as "the greatest of all time."

The Leader of the Cenation made his main roster debut in 2002. A decade later, Roman Reigns also moved up from developmental. The two have since shared the ring several times. They last competed against each other in December 2022, when Cena teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Reigns and Sami Zayn on SmackDown.

In a recent interview with AP News, the 16-time world champion gave his honest opinion about Reigns, acknowledging him as the greatest superstar in WWE history.

"When I'm there as a performer, it's (WWE champion) Roman Reigns' show. In my mind, he needs to be in the conversation, and in my mind, he's the greatest of all time," he said.

John Cena will face Austin Theory at WWE WrestleMania 39

After winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Cena will challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship at this year's Show of Shows.

In his interview with AP News, Cena disclosed why he is working with Theory.

"You would be surprised at my answer. Because that's what I was told would happen. I don't do that. I don't say, 'I want to do this. I want to work with that person.' I don't ever do that. I've never done that. I just try and do what I'm told to do and do it to the best of my abilities. Instead of dictating my terms, I often just try to make the performance the best it can be. What I don't do and what I've never done is curate the direction of the narrative. I don't pick opponents, but I love to tell stories. I didn't pick Austin Theory but I certainly spoke from the heart [on RAW]."

