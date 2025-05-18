John Cena gives surprising response to WWE Hall of Fame and WrestleMania inquiry for Boston

John Cena has led a Hall of Fame-worthy career, and like The Rock or Randy Orton, it's just a matter of time before WWE pulls the trigger on the induction. While Cena has pushed for a future WrestleMania in London, there's now speculation on the big event taking place in his hometown, which could be the perfect setting for Cena's induction. The man himself just weighed in on the matter.

Heel Cena is wrestling more often while his Farewell Tour rolls on, but the actor-wrestler is also making more public appearances as his final date as an active Superstar gets closer, rumored to be in Boston in December. The Undisputed WWE Champion made a big splash this weekend at The Philadelphia Fan Expo, mainly taking fan questions during Saturday's "John Cena: Live & Unfiltered" stage show.

Cena made a surprise revelation to wrestling fans at the convention. He was later asked by another Massachusetts native about The Grandest Stage of Them All potentially coming to Boston. Abdul From Brooklyn asked if Cena would be ready for the WWE Hall of Fame if a future WrestleMania is held at Gillette Stadium and the Hall of Fame induction ceremony is at the TD Garden.

"Oh, that's way beyond my control. I'm just going to show up when they ask me to, if they ever do, and I'll be grateful for the call. Thank you very much for trying to keep it at home, though. I appreciate you," John Cena said. [From 5:11 to 5:20]

Cena last worked Beantown's TD Garden on October 5, 2015, for RAW. He retained the United States Championship over Big E in the main event that night.

John Cena set for WWE SNME 39

John Cena is set to wrestle at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in less than one week. SNME 39 will mark Cena's first appearance on the special since the 36th edition, which opened with JBL, Kane, Cody Rhodes, and Ted DiBiase defeating Cena, Batista, JTG, and Shad Gaspard, with CM Punk on commentary.

World Wrestling Entertainment's Undisputed Champion will lock up with R-Truth at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL, on May 24. The longtime associates are wrestling as part of Cena's Farewell Tour. It was originally advertised that the Undisputed Championship would be on the line, but WWE later changed plans, and this will be a non-title match.

Cena and Truth have had 13 singles matches. All took place from May to July 2011, and only three were televised. Truth's two victories came as their first outing, a count-out on RAW, and as their eighth, which was a RAW Tables Match in June 2011. Cena won the third televised bout to retain the WWE Championship at Capitol Punishment 2011.

