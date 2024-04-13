John Cena reveals battle with medical condition

WWE legend John Cena has revealed that he has been dealing with a medical condition since he was in his twenties. The Cenation Leader made an appearance during the main event on Night Two of this year's WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes squared off against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows on Sunday night. The Bloodline interfered but John Cena and The Undertaker evened the odds. The American Nightmare was then able to defeat Roman Reigns to finally finish his story.

During an appearance on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, the veteran disclosed that he has been dealing with lordosis and it has improved over the years. Lordosis is a medical condition that causes an excessively curved spine in one's lower back or neck.

"I still don't have a good grasp on knowing my own capibilities (in the ring). Like, always knowing my line and just towing it, and trying not to push it. Not saying, 'Oh, I'm going to go to the top rope to do a backflip. I have lordosis, so it's uncomfortable to go a** over teakettle. It's opposite of scoliosis. Over the years, it's gotten better, but 20s, I was like, big booty all the time. It's like sticking your bu** out," said Cena. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Vince Russo claimed John Cena watered himself down with WWE RAW appearance

John Cena made another surprising appearance this week and teamed with RAW Tag Team Champions, Awesome Truth, to defeat The Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo criticized the WWE legend for his match on this week's episode of the red brand. Russo suggested the veteran was watering himself down by teaming with Awesome Truth.

"John Cena's got to start picking his spots, bro. He is watering himself down, being a part of this? John Cena? Are you freaking kidding me bro? You're in there with JD McDonagh now? Come on John, what are you doing bro?," Russo wondered.

The 46-year-old recently disclosed on The Pat McAfee Show that he is booked for the rest of the year but would like to try to come back for one final run in 2025. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Cena in the world of professional wrestling.

