John Cena's former WrestleMania opponent wants to end his WWE career

As John Cena's final chapter of his wrestling career draws closer, the WWE Universe is becoming increasingly curious as to who his final opponent will be.

Interestingly, his former WrestleMania rival has teased the idea of retiring the Cenation Leader once and for all.

Rusev is back in WWE and has been running roughshod over the RAW roster. He has already defeated the likes of Sheamus and Penta.

The Bulgarian Brute shares a rich history with the Franchise Player, having feuded over the United States Championship back in 2015. John Cena dethroned Rusev at WrestleMania 31 and ended his year-long undefeated streak. The two men haven't crossed paths since 2017.

But now that Cena is moving over to WWE RAW for the final leg of his retirement tour, a feud with Rusev is now within the realm of possibility.

In an interview with Voxcatch, Rusev said he would love to get in the ring with John Cena again. However, he warned the Cenation Leader that he wouldn't be an ideal choice for his farewell tour because he would hurt him.

"Oh, that would be absolutely yes, sir… Will I hurt him? Yes, sir. Will I beat him? Yes, sir. So maybe I’m not going to be an appropriate opponent for a farewell John Cena tour."

The 39-year-old RAW star said it would be a full-circle moment for him if he got to face John Cena in his final match later this year.

“Well, I think it's going to be a great passing of the torch if I just get to beat him. Uh, I mean, yeah, that would be a fantastic farewell for him, you know, because he started my career, now I can end his, which is going to be very appropriate and karma always strikes back, you know, at the end of the day.”

You can check out the full interview below:

John Cena will be in action at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025

John Cena has a target on his back, and his name is Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate returned at SummerSlam to attack the 17-time world champion, dropping him with an F5. He did the same on SmackDown in Chicago last week, but this time he gave him multiple F5s.

Lesnar also cost Cena a chance to win the United States Championship in his final SmackDown appearance. The two men are now set to lock horns in a singles match at WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

Will the Franchise Player get the last laugh? Only time will tell.

