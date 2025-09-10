  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • John Cena's former WrestleMania opponent wants to end his WWE career

John Cena's former WrestleMania opponent wants to end his WWE career

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Sep 10, 2025 11:19 GMT
John Cena (Image Credits: wwe.com)
John Cena (Image Credits: wwe.com)

As John Cena's final chapter of his wrestling career draws closer, the WWE Universe is becoming increasingly curious as to who his final opponent will be.

Ad

Interestingly, his former WrestleMania rival has teased the idea of retiring the Cenation Leader once and for all.

Rusev is back in WWE and has been running roughshod over the RAW roster. He has already defeated the likes of Sheamus and Penta.

The Bulgarian Brute shares a rich history with the Franchise Player, having feuded over the United States Championship back in 2015. John Cena dethroned Rusev at WrestleMania 31 and ended his year-long undefeated streak. The two men haven't crossed paths since 2017.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

But now that Cena is moving over to WWE RAW for the final leg of his retirement tour, a feud with Rusev is now within the realm of possibility.

In an interview with Voxcatch, Rusev said he would love to get in the ring with John Cena again. However, he warned the Cenation Leader that he wouldn't be an ideal choice for his farewell tour because he would hurt him.

"Oh, that would be absolutely yes, sir… Will I hurt him? Yes, sir. Will I beat him? Yes, sir. So maybe I’m not going to be an appropriate opponent for a farewell John Cena tour."
Ad

The 39-year-old RAW star said it would be a full-circle moment for him if he got to face John Cena in his final match later this year.

“Well, I think it's going to be a great passing of the torch if I just get to beat him. Uh, I mean, yeah, that would be a fantastic farewell for him, you know, because he started my career, now I can end his, which is going to be very appropriate and karma always strikes back, you know, at the end of the day.”
Ad

You can check out the full interview below:

youtube-cover
Ad

John Cena will be in action at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025

John Cena has a target on his back, and his name is Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate returned at SummerSlam to attack the 17-time world champion, dropping him with an F5. He did the same on SmackDown in Chicago last week, but this time he gave him multiple F5s.

Lesnar also cost Cena a chance to win the United States Championship in his final SmackDown appearance. The two men are now set to lock horns in a singles match at WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

Ad

Will the Franchise Player get the last laugh? Only time will tell.

If you use quotes from the first half of the article, please give an H/T to Voxcatch and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - Sidsachdeva1299@gmail.com

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sidharth Sachdeva
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications