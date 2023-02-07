Judgment Day member responds on Twitter after making hilarious botch on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day was a part of the opening segment of this week's episode of WWE RAW, as they interrupted Edge and Beth Phoenix. The heel group made their way to the ring and cut a promo on the Rated-R Superstar, but it featured a hilarious mistake. Damian Priest tripped over his words.

Instead of saying he was set to qualify for the Elimination Chamber Match, he claimed he would enter Money in the Bank before correcting himself midway through. Priest recovered well, claiming that he was so flustered by Edge that he couldn't speak properly.

The wrestling world caught on to the error from WWE RAW, with most reactions commending the former United States Champion for saving the botch. Damian Priest took to Twitter to issue a witty response, saying he has to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match now that he mentioned it.

As for the Elimination Chamber Match that he was talking about, Priest qualified for it after defeating Angelo Dawkins. He will challenge for Austin Theory's United States Title inside the structure with Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, and Montez Ford in the match too.

Fans enjoyed Damian Priest's reaction to his WWE RAW botch

Several Twitter users responded after Priest hilariously tweeted his intention to win Money in the Bank, with some supporting the idea. They also praised the Judgment Day member for acknowledging the error and his great match against Angelo Dawkins on WWE RAW.

Even the official USA Network Twitter handle replied to Damian Priest, telling him to "get that US Title back" inside the Elimination Chamber. Meanwhile, one fan compared him to R-Truth, who confused the Royal Rumble and the Money in the Bank Ladder Match in 2016.

USA Network @USA_Network @ArcherOfInfamy We knew what you meant, now get that US Title back! @ArcherOfInfamy We knew what you meant, now get that US Title back!

Murphs56 @Murphs56 @ArcherOfInfamy You turned that mistake all around with a hell of a match. @ArcherOfInfamy You turned that mistake all around with a hell of a match.

While Priest will be in the Chamber Match, Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley are set to take on Edge and Beth Phoenix at the premium live event. The mixed tag team match was confirmed following the opening promo on WWE RAW.

