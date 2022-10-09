Karrion Kross reveals the one advantage he has over Drew McIntyre in their match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Karrion Kross believes he has one advantage over Drew McIntyre ahead of their Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

After being released in November 2021, Kross, alongside his wife Scarlett, returned to WWE last August. On his first night back, Kross attacked Drew McIntyre. Over the next few weeks, he continued targeting The Scottish Warrior, igniting their ongoing feud. The two will now go head-to-head in a Strap Match at Extreme Rules.

Last Friday, McIntyre attempted to attack Kross after the latter and his wife entered the ring. Nevertheless, as security guards tried to stop The Scottish Warrior, Kross took advantage and turned the attack to his advantage, using a strap to beat up his Extreme Rules opponent.

Speaking on The Bump, Kross addressed his attack on McIntyre last Friday on SmackDown, revealing that it gave him one advantage over his opponent at Extreme Rules tonight.

"Psychological [advantage]. He knows what it's like to get beat up by me. That's gonna be in his head for the rest of his life. Simply put," he said.

Karrion Kross competed in a single match ahead of WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Since returning to the Stamford-based company, Karrion Kross has competed in only one official bout. It came on the August 26 episode of Friday Night SmackDown against Drew Gulak and saw Kross squashing his opponent.

Before getting released last year, Kross was one of the top stars on NXT. The 37-year-old held the NXT Championship twice before moving to Monday Night RAW permanently in August 2021, a day after losing the NXT Title to Samoa Joe.

The former NXT Champion will make his WWE Extreme Rules debut when he clashes with The Scottish Warrior tonight.

