Latest on Ronda Rousey possibly quitting WWE to join major promotion

Dana White, president of UFC, recently addressed reports suggesting Ronda Rousey has left WWE to return to his organization.

Rousey, a UFC Hall of Famer, debuted in WWE in 2018. She spent about a year as an active competitor before going on a hiatus. The Baddest Woman on the Planet returned in January 2022 to win the Royal Rumble match. Over the next 20 months, she wrestled regularly on SmackDown and won several championships. However, she claimed she no longer had any reason to continue in the wrestling business after her loss to her "former best friend" Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023.

The Daily Mail recently reported that Rousey had left the Stamford-based company to return to the UFC for one last shot at a UFC title at UFC 300. According to the report, she might later explore her options in the TV and film industry.

While recently speaking to the media, Dana White denied that Rousey would make a return to the UFC. He claimed the former SmackDown Women's Champion has moved on with her life. This comes as per Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports.

"Ronda's having kids! Ronda built this whole thing that's going on with the women here, then her dream was to go to the WWE, she went there and did everything that she did there and achieved, she's made sh*tloads of money. She's moved on with her life," he said.

Eric Bischoff hopes Ronda Rousey is done with WWE

Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently addressed Ronda Rousey's possible departure from the Stamford-based company on his 83 Weeks podcast. He claimed he never felt the 36-year-old wanted to be there.

Bischoff disclosed that he hopes Rousey is done with WWE, claiming she was "exposed" after her loss to Holly Holm in her final UFC match.

"From day one, I never felt like she wanted to be there. I hope she's done... Once I watched Holly Holm absolutely destroy Ronda [in UFC] and you saw the fear and the weakness... She went from being this incredibly cool bada** woman, you saw, you could smell the fear in her eyes. That's how intense it was. She lost her mystique for me at that moment."

Bischoff continued:

"Now, maybe to a lot of WWE fans, that wasn't that big a deal, and she was coming over with that UFC persona. But once you've been exposed as badly as Holly Holm exposed Ronda, that mystique stayed. That mystique left her in UFC and she wasn't able to bring that over."

