Major WWE Superstar sends surprising message to Paul Heyman ahead of RAW

A WWE RAW star has broken his silence on Paul Heyman being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year during WrestleMania XL weekend. Heyman will be taking his rightful spot in the Hall of Fame and wrestling fans are thrilled about it.

Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW, Bronson Reed took to X (formerly Twitter) to send a message to Heyman. The former NXT North American Champion claimed Heyman was one of the best minds in the professional wrestling business in his post seen below.

"One of the best minds in the business!", wrote Reed.

Expand Tweet

Paul Heyman cemented his legacy in ECW but has continued to add to it during his tenure in WWE. He has served as the manager for CM Punk, an advocate for Brock Lesnar, and is currently The Wiseman of The Bloodline.

Heyman has served as a promoter, a commentator, and a manager in the wrestling business. He has provided countless memories for wrestling fans over the years and continues to do so every week on WWE television.

Bill Apter believes WWE SmackDown star could align with Paul Heyman

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested that former NXT Champion Bron Breakker could join Paul Heyman's faction and become aligned with The Bloodline.

Bron Breakker demolished Xyon Quinn on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown and appears destined to become a star on the main roster. Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter suggested Breakker could join Heyman and become an ally of The Bloodline.

"Bron Breakker maybe could become trouble for Roman Reigns. So instead of having him as an opponent for Roman Reigns, maybe he becomes a part of the Paul Heyman stable. Not The Bloodline, but keep your enemies close to you," Bill Apter said. [24:54 - 25:12]

You can check out the video below:

Heyman appeared on last week's edition of RAW and tried to get Cody Rhodes to withdraw his challenge to The Rock. It will be interesting to see if The Wiseman makes another appearance on the red brand later tonight.

Who do you think should induct Heyman into the Hall of Fame?

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!