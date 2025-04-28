Massive WWE legend might be a part of Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman's super faction, says Hall of Famer

Seth Rollins and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman are seemingly forming a new super faction. A wrestling legend recently suggested a massive legend might be part of that group.

Ad

At Elimination Chamber, John Cena turned heel and aligned with The Rock. Meanwhile, The Final Boss' hand gestures left fans wondering if there were more superstars to join his and Cena's alliance. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 to join forces with Seth Rollins. Last Monday on RAW, Bron Breakker revealed himself as the third member of The Visionary's newly formed faction.

On his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked whether he thinks Rollins could be the one The Rock teased and whether Cena would be revealed as part of The Visionary's super faction. The 59-year-old did not rule out that possibility and that Heyman is the Wiseman of that new faction.

Ad

Trending

"It might be. We see what Cena, Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, [now Breakker]. There needs to be a Wiseman on the heels side to be able to, I think that's a hell of a faction. And John Cena and then, you know what I mean? Who's the OG of the group, then you got, you know, the workhorse of Seth Rollins and then you got the rookie of the crew. But the longevity of this guy here. So, he can be molded into that mega mega superstar but he needs to be around guys like that to be able to teach him the game as far as moving forward," he said. [From 25:34 - 26:10]

Ad

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer sent a message to Paul Heyman

On the same episode of the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer addressed Paul Heyman's betrayal of Roman Reigns, stating that he was wrong about the 59-year-old being a wise man.

Rikishi sent a message to Reigns' former special counsel, telling him that he had made his choice and it was now time for them, The Bloodline, to make theirs.

Ad

"Hey, I don't know what the mindset of Paul. Once, I guess I was wrong cuz you must not be a wise man after all. To be able to, you know, turn your back on Roman. We talking about, you know, the cash cow, the god, sells, break box office. And to be able to switch up and, you know, to be with Seth Rollins now, you know, hey, you made your choice. Now, it's time for us to make our choice," he said.

Ad

Ad

The WWE Hall of Famer also discussed his son Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship win, expressing his desire to see him defend the title against his cousin, the new United States Champion Jacob Fatu.

Please credit Rikishi Fatu Off The Top and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More