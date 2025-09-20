Missing member of The Vision to return on WWE SmackDown?

WWE RAW's dominant faction is set for a huge night at Wrestlepalooza, and The Vision could be back at full force with the return of Paul Heyman.

We haven't seen The Oracle since Roman Reigns choked him out with a Guillotine at Clash in Paris on August 31. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker put the Tribal Chief on the shelf in response and have been running wild on Monday Night RAW ever since. On the RAW after the PLE, Breakker stated that it was Heyman who held the fearsome duo back from going too far.

If that's the case, the roster should be thankful to hear that Heyman could be back soon. Per WrestleVotes, The Oracle is set for a return tonight on SmackDown.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Paul Heyman returns tonight on #SmackDown

Heyman already teased a return earlier this week, posting a photo of himself with the Shoe-la Fala along with the song Blue Monday on his Instagram stories.

Paul Heyman and The Vision have a huge night ahead at WWE Wrestlepalooza

While Paul Heyman has been gone, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker have been demolishing the competition on RAW, forcing The Usos to reunite.

They'll square off in what could be The Vision's most important match as a team at WWE Wrestlepalooza. If Heyman is present in their corner, it would potentially make them even more dangerous.

Breakker and Reed aren't the only members of the stable in action tomorrow night. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch are also in mixed tag action. The It Couple of Monday nights will face CM Punk and AJ Lee in the latter's return to in-ring competition after a decade. It's a dream match for many, but could be a nightmare for The Vision if Lynch and Rollins come up short.

If Heyman is back tonight, he could not have returned at a better time. Seth Rollins and company want to assert themselves as the true dominant faction in all of WWE, and they'll need The Oracle's mind to do so. After all, they'll be taking on four future Hall of Famers. Considering his history with Punk and The Usos, Heyman's experience is vital to The Vision's success at Wrestlepalooza.

