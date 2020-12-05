The 18th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops show is this Sunday on FOX. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year's event is going to look and feel a lot different. It won't be performed live in front of active U.S. servicemembers. Instead, WWE is putting on an interactive experience for troops and their families from inside the ThunderDome. Regardless of the circumstances, this is a full circle moment for Montez Ford.

This Sunday will truly be a special event for Montez Ford, who spent four years in the U.S. Marine Corps before he signed with WWE. Speaking with Sportskeeda ahead of the event, Montez Ford says being able to help put on this kind of a show brings happy tears to his eyes:

"It's cool to be full circle, you know? To like, know the sacrifice and everything that these young men and women go through on a daily basis, and for me to be now part of such a great company that gives back and is a huge advocate for the military... to be part of that, to entertain them, it's man, it's a blessing."

Montez Ford calls Sunday's Tribute to the Troops special one of the biggest and most important shows of the year. The show carries even more weight in 2020, as so many people have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show will include a big 10-man tag match to feature Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

Members of the U.S. Armed Forces will be get quite the treat Sunday. The Street Profits team up with Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, and Jeff Hardy to take on King Corbin, Sami Zayn, Elias, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode. To say Montez Ford is excited to be teaming up with three future WWE Hall of Famers would be an understatement.

"Man, you have no idea. I mean, gosh almighty. It's crazy. Like I can't, I literally can't put this stuff in words and you can't make this stuff up. Like, you know, like before I even got into WWE, I watched these gentlemen put on, like, so many classics and give us moments. And now, like, to be part of this tag team and on the stage of the 18th Annual Tribute to the Troops, it's like, it's, it's amazing... I don't even know if excited is the d*** word at this point."

Clearly ecstatic about this Sunday's show, Montez Ford called it Christmas come early. He promised to bring home the victory. Tribute to the Troops airs Sunday afternoon on FOX. Times will vary, so check your local listings.