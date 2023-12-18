Paul Heyman has one-word reaction to Roman Reigns' announcement on WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman has issued a one-word response to the shocking announcement made by Roman Reigns on this week's WWE SmackDown.

Friday's show opened with The Bloodline in the ring. It was previously announced that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was returning to the show, in his first appearance since Crown Jewel, to handle family business. While a shocked Jimmy Uso looked on, the segment saw Reigns declare Solo Sikoa to be next in line to lead the faction, the next Tribal Chief.

After The Head of The Table's announcement, he called on Uso to join him in congratulating his brother Sikoa, then hugged The Enforcer and said he loved him. Reigns later took to Instagram to share a photo of the hug, writing, "Next in line. #Bloodline."

The Wiseman was also present for The Tribal Chief's declaration on SmackDown. As seen below, Heyman took to his Instagram Stories today and posted a brief message to back up recent comments from his leader.

"#Succession," he wrote.

Screenshot from Paul Heyman's Instagram Stories

Paul Heyman reinforces Roman Reigns' dismissal of Randy Orton

The WWE SmackDown opening segment on Friday also featured Randy Orton, who made it clear he's coming for Roman Reigns and his Undisputed Universal Championship.

While The Viper failed to connect with the RKO on The Tribal Chief, he warned the champion and left to prepare for his main event win over Jimmy Uso. The official Sportskeeda Wrestling Instagram account posted a graphic that quoted The Tribal Chief:

"It's not 2007 anymore, I'm levels above you and everybody else."

Paul Heyman reposted the graphic to his Instagram Stories. As seen below, The Wiseman then cemented the statement from his leader.

"The Tribal Chief has spoken!" he wrote.

Screenshot from Paul Heyman's Instagram Stories

Next week's taped SmackDown is set to feature an announcement for the January 5th New Year's Revolution episode, which will be headlined by a big Triple Threat with Orton and two other top WWE stars. The winner of that match will then challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble.

