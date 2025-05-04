  • home icon
Paul Heyman predicts WWE legend's son will headline 12 WrestleManias

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified May 04, 2025 05:59 GMT
Paul Heyman (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Paul Heyman (Image credits: wwe.com)

Paul Heyman has helped shape the careers of many of his clients in WWE. He hopes to do the same for his next client. The Wiseman recently made a bold prediction about the future of Rick Steiner's son, Bron Breakker.

Breakker moved on to bigger and better things after losing his Intercontinental Championship to Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 41. He aligned himself with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on the RAW after WrestleMania 41 to form what many view as a modern version of the Dangerous Alliance.

The second-generation star has since been wreaking havoc on WWE RAW, having already taken out top names like CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn.

also-read-trending Trending

In a chat with SHAK Wrestling, Paul Heyman spoke highly of Bron Breakker, comparing him to some of the all-time greats.

“If you sit with Bron Breakker and he starts to analyze his entrance, his promo, the manner in which he approaches his match. And you’ve heard people at this stage of their career do the same, whose names are such as Mark Calaway—who went on to be The Undertaker—Steve Austin—who didn’t have too bad of a career, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns come to mind, and you see that Bron Breakker is asking all the same questions, and you realize he’s going to live out his ambitions.”
The former Bloodline associate thinks Breakker is going to headline a dozen WrestleManias.

“He’s going to main event a dozen WrestleManias because he has youth, ability, strength, conditioning, and the discipline on his side.” (H/T: wrestlinginc.com)
What's next for Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins in WWE?

Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins w/Paul Heyman have been announced to appear on the final episode of RAW before the Backlash Premium Live Event. With Roman Reigns unlikely to be back before Money in the Bank, it will be interesting to see who will step up against the newly formed alliance.

CM Punk and Sami Zayn also appeared to have been written off WWE TV for the foreseeable future. Could a returning star show up to confront Breakker and Rollins ahead of Backlash? Fans must tune in this Monday to find out.

