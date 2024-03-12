Paul Heyman reacts to major team acknowledging Roman Reigns at non-WWE event

It is not smart to bet against Roman Reigns in the era that we live in, as 'The Tribal Chief' is the man who carries the torch in WWE.

The megastar was recently acknowledged by the LA Lakers team late in the fourth quarter of their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Lakers were up by 10 points at the time. The Tribal Chief's entrance theme hit inside the Crypto.com Arena during this time. Lebron James even hit a bucket after the music was played.

Paul Heyman took to X (formerly Twitter), reacting to Kurt Bardella addressing Roman Reigns after the surprising moment during the game. The Wiseman applauded the LA Lakers for acknowledging their Tribal Chief:

"I applaud the #LosAngeles @Lakers for ACKNOWLEDING THEIR TRIBAL CHIEF @WWERomanReigns," Heyman wrote.

The Bloodline has reigned supreme on WWE programming for the last three years, and now they have Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as their latest member.

Despite him clearly being a bigger star than The Tribal Chief (even outside the pro-wrestling juggernaut), The Great One appears to stand below in rank within the faction. Nevertheless, the two will team up at WrestleMania XL Night 1 against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The Rock cannot remain under Roman Reigns for long; Bill Apter predicts massive twist at WrestleMania XL

On the March 1st episode of SmackDown, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion demanded he be acknowledged by The Rock. To the surprise of many, the latter obliged.

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter predicted on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine that was the beginning of the end for the 'Head of the Table', as The Rock will most certainly make a statement on The Grandest Stage of Them All:

"If The Rock and Roman Reigns win, night 2 Cody versus Roman, the rules will be that the entire Bloodline can be at ringside and do whatever they want. So, my feeling is that, and if not, if Cody and Rollins win then everything is clear. It will be a one on one, which I don't believe anyway. I think... This is a good story," said Apter.

He then got to the issues brewing between the two top stars within The Bloodline, which are subtly presented on television:

"But I think somehow The Rock is going to sc*ew Roman Reigns because when The Rock bowed down to Roman Reigns and called him his Tribal Chief, I think that was the end of The Rock in the storyline really wanting to be aligned with Roman instead of against him."

Be that as it may, following the successful SmackDown show that featured this segment, The Great One boasted about The Bloodline's accomplishment of helping WWE reach 100 million YouTube subscribers.

