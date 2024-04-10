Paul Heyman sets new WWE record during WrestleMania XL Weekend

WWE's WrestleMania 40 weekend was full of new records set, from Cody Rhodes' personal record, to the NXT Stand & Deliver main event, to overall records set by the company. Now, a new record related to the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame has been revealed.

Paul Heyman was the top star of the Hall of Fame, 2024 Class. The former ECW owner was inducted in Philadelphia, which is fitting as this was the birthplace of Extreme Championship Wrestling. Heyman's induction actually opened Friday's ceremony as he was inducted by Roman Reigns.

The company took to X today to announce that The Wise Man's induction speech was the most socially-viewed Hall of Fame moment of all-time. The speech has more than 27 million views across all of their official digital and social channels.

"With over 27 million views across all WWE digital and social platforms, @HeymanHustle's WWE Hall of Fame speech is the most socially viewed #WWEHOF moment of all time," the company tweeted with a photo from Paul Heyman's induction.

The official World Wrestling Entertainment YouTube channel has drawn more than 3 million video views from five clips of Heyman's induction as of this writing. A video of Heyman's standing ovation has 499,000 views, while footage of Heyman honoring ECW has 1.1 million YouTube views, a clip of Heyman praising Triple H has 370,000 views, and video of Reigns' speech has 965,000 views. The career highlight video package for Heyman's induction has 408,000 views on YouTube alone.

Paul Heyman and WWE fans react to Roman Reigns breaking his silence

Roman Reigns is receiving massive support from the WWE Universe after breaking his silence on the WrestleMania XL loss.

The Tribal Chief dropped the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday. Reigns did not appear on Monday's RAW, and did not speak on the loss until today.

Reigns took to X with a brief clip from the gym, showing that he's already back to work. He said he spent Monday in mourning, but today was Day 1, implying that Tuesday marked the beginning of his journey back to the top. Fans responded with various reactions, as did Paul Heyman in the comments section.

"I ACKNOWLEDGE You, My #TribalChief! [finger pointing up emoji]," Paul Heyman wrote as seen in the screenshot below.

The company has not announced what is next for Heyman and Reigns as of now. They are not currently advertised for Friday's post-WrestleMania edition of WEE SmackDown, but Cody Rhodes is confirmed to appear.

