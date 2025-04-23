Paul Heyman snaps back at WWE fan 

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman buried a fan at a recent show. The incident took place following WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

On Night One of The Showcase of the Immortals, The Wiseman stood in CM Punk's corner for the latter's Triple Threat match against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman shockingly betrayed The Straight Edge Superstar and The Tribal Chief to align with The Visionary, helping him secure a massive win over his opponents.

Following the spectacle in Las Vegas, the 59-year-old legendary manager appeared on The Pat McAfee Show. During the program, a fan from the audience yelled, "Paul Heyman s**ks!" for backstabbing CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Never one to back down, The Wiseman delivered an interesting response, thoroughly silencing the heckler.

"Who's the smart a**? You? The one that's going to get deported? Hey, amigo, I may s**k, but it's your mother that taught me how," Heyman said. [From 15:40 to 15:55]

You can watch the full video below.

Legend says top female WWE Superstar could join Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins

The WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41 on April 21, 2025, saw Bron Breakker combine forces with The Wiseman and The Architect. In a chaotic closing segment of the red show, The Dog of WWE teamed up with Rollins and laid waste to the OTC and The Second City Saint.

Interestingly, Becky Lynch also turned heel on RAW for the first time in three years. After failing to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Lyra Valkyria, The Man attacked her tag team partner.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bubba Ray Dudley predicted that Big Time Becks could join her husband, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman as a member of the "modern-day Dangerous Alliance."

"Seth Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, decided to have a change of heart last night. You might be seeing a modern-day Dangerous Alliance," Dudley said.

It remains to be seen what the new alliance of Heyman, Breakker, and Rollins brings to the table.

