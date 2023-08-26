Photo: Bloodline member shares tribute to Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee ahead of WWE SmackDown

A member of The Bloodline has shared a tribute to Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

This week's episode of the blue brand has an entirely different vibe heading into the show. Most fans are still in shock after Triple H announced that Windham Rotunda, known as Bray Wyatt in WWE, passed away at 36 years old. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful was later permitted to disclose that Wyatt's death was a result of a heart attack.

Less than three years ago, wrestling fans had to say goodbye to Jonathan Huber, known as Brodie Lee in All Elite Wrestling, and Luke Harper during his time in WWE. Harper was a part of the Wyatt Family faction with The Eater of Worlds, Braun Strowman, and former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan. Brodie Lee passed away at just 41 years old on December 26, 2020.

Ahead of tonight's SmackDown, Jey Uso took to his Instagram story to share a tribute to both men. He posted a photo of the two together in the ring as seen in the image below.

Jey Uso shares image of Wyatt and Harper.

Bray Wyatt pays tribute to Brodie Lee following his passing on WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt paid tribute to Brodie Lee last year on his birthday during an episode of SmackDown.

LA Knight and Wyatt were involved in a rivalry that culminated in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match earlier this year at the Royal Rumble. Wyatt emerged victorious in his final televised match at the premium live event. He defeated Knight in several dark matches after the Royal Rumble, with their last bout being a Lights Out match at a WWE Live Event on February 26th.

During his rivalry with Knight last year, Wyatt paid tribute to Brodie Lee on his birthday by using his "yeah, yeah, yeah" catchphrase on the December 16th edition of SmackDown.

The wrestling world tragically lost both Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt this week. It will be interesting to see how the company honors Wyatt on tonight's edition of SmackDown in Louisville.

